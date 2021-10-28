Out in the City with Coach CitySole Skate
By Claudia Rindiantika
28 Oct 2021
Coach introduces its latest footwear collection, highlighting the “C” jacquard pattern that became the main focus of the pieces’ exterior.

After all, it is one of Coach’s most classic and iconic patterns. A particular highlight this time is the Coach CitySole Skate. Built for the urban obstacle course, the lightweight Skate sneaker is made with proprietary Coach CitySole technology for maximum comfort and flexibility. An updated take on a classic sneaker style, the minimalist Skate sits at the intersection of fashion and function. Crafted of the brand’s signature jacquard with smooth leather details, it features a cushioned insole for added support and stability.

coach CitySole Skate Jennifer Lopez

Claudia Rindiantika
Fashion

