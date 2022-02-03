Patrick Owen launched its latest collection: Botanical Rendezvous

The collection was, naturally, inspired by a fascination towards the beauty of flowers and plants

Nature has always been a source of inspiration for artists and designers of all kind. Recently, Patrick Owen discovered a new fascination towards flowers and plants. While the beauty of these natural elements is nothing new, it sparked a new conversation in a different space of mind.

That fascination resulted in a new season-less collection titled Botanical Rendezvous. The collection becomes a way of embodying a new experience with flowers and plants. For the collection, Patrick Owen experimented with handmade crochet embellishments on custom-made fabrics to create everyday clothing for every season. The new forms and material selections are easy to wear yet irregular. In the process of creating the collection, the brand found new expression in fashion by focusing on craftmanship and creating a floral collection in their own honest way. Discover the full collection at patrickowen.net.