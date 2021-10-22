Peggy Gou Joined Montblanc’s family of Mark Makers for What Moves You, Makes You Campaign

International DJ Peggy Gou has joined Montblanc’s family of Mark Makers, as part of the latest wave for the brand’s What Moves You, Makes You campaign and having conversations with herself through series of short films

When the initiative was launched last year, it set out to inspire people to express their full potential by doing what truly moves them, rather than following more conventional paths to success. It did so by telling the extraordinary stories of the aforementioned “Mark Makers,” individuals living their life doing what inspires them the most and leaving their mark along the way. South Korean Peggy Gou has always followed her passions as she forges her own unique path to become a successful DJ, record label founder and fashion entrepreneur. In a series of short films created by Montblanc, Peggy invites us into her world. In a satirical twist on a classic Q&A, Peggy becomes both the interviewer and the interviewee, having a conversation with her multiple selves and sharing her many facets. They talk about her identity and work, from music to style to food, revealing a more intimate and authentic picture of the rising star, and the things that truly move her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montblanc (@montblanc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montblanc (@montblanc)