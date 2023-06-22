Pharell Williams ushers in a new era for Louis Vuitton

Singer, songwriter and now Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams headlines fashion publications around the globe with his work for the Maison’s spring/summer 2024 collection

The Pont Neuf bridge silently witnessed Louis Vuitton’s new beginning when the Maison unveiled its spring/summer 2024 collection during Paris Men’s Fashion Week a few days ago. The show marks the union between the fashion house and Pharrell Williams, notably since Virgil Abloh passed away in 2021 and left the creative director position vacant.

After what seemed like forever, this long-awaited debut proved that Williams was more than just a musician and avid fashion designer but a visionary creative director worthy of walking among the giants of the biz. He injected new elements into the collection by introducing revolutionary designs to the men’s line. Most notable was the Damoflage (a fusion of Damier and Camouflage), the LVERS emblem and the new Damier colorways, which became standout features of the collection.

The pixelated patterns in the classic tones of camouflage did make a headline. At a glance, these patterns reminded audiences of the popular video game Minecraft. Williams also re-imagined the dandy cuts on tailored silhouettes, giving them a casual and relaxed twist. Matching boots, sneakers, and cargo socks added more accents to the looks.

The show then gradually transitioned into a more contemporary direction in the next section, starting with the leathered polo shirt worn by a female model. Then came a Damier set paired effortlessly with a parka and contrasting Damier accessories, denim pieces and cozy shearling interpretations.

Regarding this collection, Williams looked up to the sun as his main source of inspiration. To that end, he seamlessly integrated the heavenly body on the Damier jacket. From the accessory line, the Maison’s iconic Trunk also appeared in the new Monogram Copper. Alongside the Trunk, the Alma, Allover and Epi designs showcased their gorgeous allure in vibrant and lively tones, completing the collection’s casually chic aesthetic.

Moreover, Williams introduced a new eyewear collection called The Super Zoom sunglasses. It was inspired by camera lenses, hence their primary color-tinted lenses. These goggle-like sunglasses added the finishing touch to the looks, perfectly complementing the overall aesthetic.

The show was accompanied by a choir singing Williams’ new songs. Closing the night, Williams surprised the guests with a musical performance with his close friend Jay-Z and thanked them for their support in this much-anticipated debut.