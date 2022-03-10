Powerful Feminity in the Jimmy Choo x Mugler Collaboration

In collaboration with Jimmy Choo, French Maison Mugler, under the creative direction of Casey Cadwallader, is bringing its bold vision with a range of heels, sandals and boots.

The unique blend of two different aesthetics resulted in sexy silhouettes such as an over-the-knee boot made of panelled mesh, ankle boots featuring a similarly sock-like construction grounded by a stiletto heel and pointy pumps in neon yellow and black, outfitted with sheer panelling at the toe and criss-cross straps at the ankle. Cadwallader elaborates: “A shoe finishes the look and defines character. I have always associated Jimmy Choo with a very strong sense of sculpture in shoes, a balance of sharpness and curve. Both Mugler and Jimmy Choo are forward and sensual, and both worn by strong and confident women. That’s why this collaboration makes so much sense. There’s a clear synergy between [Jimmy Choo creative director] Sandra Choi and I when we work together.”

Learn more about the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration through the video below: