Prada embraces perpetual change and transformation with its Linea Rossa collection

Informed by minimalist aesthetics and dynamic silhouettes, the collection is fused with technical elements, crafted from high-performance materials.

Comprising 44 pieces, the new bi-seasonal Linea Rossa takes inspiration from winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding. A plethora of pieces, including ski jackets, jumpsuits, and suits are made using the triple-layer Extreme-Tex fabric, a wind and water-resistant innovation. The collection is also home to cropped jackets, sweatshirts, sleeveless tops, wide leg trousers, and compression tops that – thanks to its athleisure aesthetics – are ready for the streets. Completing the collection is a range of accessories including beanies, Oakley googles, and gloves, as well as Prada Polarius high-top trainers coming in various Linea Rossa monochromatic colourways.