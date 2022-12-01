facebook

Prada embraces perpetual change and transformation with its Linea Rossa collection

By Abdurrahman Karim
01 Dec 2022
Style
Informed by minimalist aesthetics and dynamic silhouettes, the collection is fused with technical elements, crafted from high-performance materials.

Comprising 44 pieces, the new bi-seasonal Linea Rossa takes inspiration from winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding. A plethora of pieces, including ski jackets, jumpsuits, and suits are made using the triple-layer Extreme-Tex fabric, a wind and water-resistant innovation. The collection is also home to cropped jackets, sweatshirts, sleeveless tops, wide leg trousers, and compression tops that – thanks to its athleisure aesthetics – are ready for the streets. Completing the collection is a range of accessories including beanies, Oakley googles, and gloves, as well as Prada Polarius high-top trainers coming in various Linea Rossa monochromatic colourways. 

Prada Linea Rossa

Abdurrahman Karim

