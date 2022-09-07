facebook

Prada takes a pragmatic approach for its Autumn/Winter 2022 Menswear collection

By Abdurrahman Karim
07 Sep 2022
Style
Mixing practicality with elegance, the collection is inspired by workwear, elevating its status through sartorial tailoring and precious materials.

Covering a total of 82 pieces, the collection celebrates the idea of work, featuring laboratory-style printed jumpsuits, a range of parkas, and technical raincoats. An innovative material called Re-Nylon is transformed into trousers, gloves, joggers, and shirts, as well as a matching orange bomber jacket and Bermuda shorts printed with an urban motif. Leather plays another important role in the collection, crafted into double-breasted trench coats, boots, trousers, and bomber jackets. An array of other leather goods has also found a home in the collection, including travel bags, leather choker, and Saffiano shoulder bags. Completing the collection are robot-themed earrings and necklaces

Abdurrahman Karim
Fashion
