Prada takes a pragmatic approach for its Autumn/Winter 2022 Menswear collection

Mixing practicality with elegance, the collection is inspired by workwear, elevating its status through sartorial tailoring and precious materials.

Covering a total of 82 pieces, the collection celebrates the idea of work, featuring laboratory-style printed jumpsuits, a range of parkas, and technical raincoats. An innovative material called Re-Nylon is transformed into trousers, gloves, joggers, and shirts, as well as a matching orange bomber jacket and Bermuda shorts printed with an urban motif. Leather plays another important role in the collection, crafted into double-breasted trench coats, boots, trousers, and bomber jackets. An array of other leather goods has also found a home in the collection, including travel bags, leather choker, and Saffiano shoulder bags. Completing the collection are robot-themed earrings and necklaces