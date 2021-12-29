Trending Reads
Prestige x Maserati Team Up with Renitasari Adrian to Present the New Maserati Ghibli
Pursuits
By Maya A. Siregar
29 Jan 2021
The New Maserati Levante Presents the Best of Two Worlds
Pursuits
By Liviani Putri
28 Jan 2021
Prestige x Maserati Team Up with Aero Aswar to Present the New Maserati Levante
Pursuits
By Maya A. Siregar
05 Dec 2020
Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie on Netflix’s Hit Show, Her Style and Social Media
People & Events
By Jing Zhang
04 Feb 2021
Bvlgari Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Chronograph Skeleton Automatic Watch: Meet the World’s Thinnest Tourbillon Chronograph
Style
By Allyson Klass
28 Sep 2020
All You Wanted to Know About the Jewellery on Bling Empire
Style
By Pameyla Cambe
03 Feb 2021
To New Beginnings: Chinese New Year 2021 Beauty Launches
Beauty & Wellness
By Nafeesa Saini
03 Feb 2021
14 fashion and beauty collaborations that went viral in 2021
Style
By Prestige Online
30 Dec 2021
10 Unique New Year’s Eve Traditions from around the Globe
People & Events
By Priyanka Lamba
30 Dec 2021
Prestige x DIOR & BMW Featuring Tatjana Saphira
Style
By Nabila Alfariza
29 Dec 2021
In our latest special collaboration, Tatjana drives the BMW 320i while wearing highlighted pieces from the Dior 2022 Cruise Collection which was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri to celebrate the eternal beauty of Greece and inspired by a series of photographs from Monsieur Dior’s haute couture lines, taken near the Pantheon in 1951.
Shot on location:
Alila SCBD Jakarta
#320i #DiorCruise2022 #PrestigexDIORXBMW