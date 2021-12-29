Prestige x DIOR & BMW Featuring Tatjana Saphira

By Nabila Alfariza
29 Dec 2021

In our latest special collaboration, Tatjana drives the BMW 320i while wearing highlighted pieces from the Dior 2022 Cruise Collection which was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri to celebrate the eternal beauty of Greece and inspired by a series of photographs from Monsieur Dior’s haute couture lines, taken near the Pantheon in 1951.

Shot on location:

Alila SCBD Jakarta

 

#320i #DiorCruise2022 #PrestigexDIORXBMW

BMW Dior tatjana saphira

Nabila Alfariza

