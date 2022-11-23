Raf Simons to close his fashion label after 27 years

Raf Simons is closing down his eponymous label. Announcing the decision in an Instagram post on 21 November, the Belgian-born fashion designer said that the brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection, which was showcased in October 2022 in London, would be its last.

Simons’ namesake menswear brand was launched in 1995. Simons himself has been creative director with Jil Sander, Christian Dior and Calvin Klein. He is currently the co-creative director at Prada with Miuccia Prada.

Simons has been named Designer of the Year by the British Fashion Council as well as both Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2017.

Simons posts ‘thank you’ note with past references

“I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,” Simons wrote on Instagram.

“I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers. Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me,” he added.

The post contains “1995” — a reference to the debut year of his brand. The names of his parents, Alda and Jacques, are also part of the post. Other references include the 1976 David Bowie music album Station to Station, which inspired a Raf Simons capsule collection, and the phrase “memory wear.”

No official reason cited

According to The Guardian, insiders are assuming that the brand’s decision to shut down could be due to the uncertain financial market for the fashion industry as a whole. The brand has, however, not made an official comment on the reason behind its decision.

Simons’ final collection was presented at Printworks nightclub in London and was reportedly attended by over 800 guests. The show marked the label’ debut at London Fashion Week. Originally scheduled to be held in September, the show was delayed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

