Rama Dauhan presents second collaborative collection with MASSHIRO&Co.

The second collaboration between Rama Dauhan and MASSHIRO&Co., titled “Monsoon,” will transport you to a realm of beauty and transformation

When two minds are deeply connected, magic can happen. Such was the case for fashion designer Rama Dauhan and MASSHIRO&Co., as they joined forces once again for a collaborative collection – their second. Rama is actually MASSHIRO&Co.’s head designer, but the bond and shared vision between the two have propelled their combined creativity to a new level.

Building on the success of their first collaboration, this second team-up once again fuses their love for fashion in a resort collection called “Monsoon.” In real life, the monsoon would herald the changing of the seasons through sudden rains and strong winds that ravage anything in sight; but Rama also saw the beauty amid the chaos.

To inject this vision into MASSHIRO&Co. pieces, Rama delves into asymmetrical details, unconventional cuts and daring cuts accentuated by intricate patterns and cascading drapery. The collection features a diverse range of designs, including shirts, dresses, pants and carefully selected styling pieces, each meticulously crafted to complete a look. The floral details throughout the collection serves as Rama’s eminent element that enriches the collection.

“Monsoon” embraces a rather somber palette, featuring indigo blue, khaki, moonbeam and the timeless shade of off-white – a classic MASSHIRO&Co. shade – with premium materials such as cotton twill, the brand’s signature polyblends and specifically washed Tencel denim. Discover the complete collection here.