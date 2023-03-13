facebook

Red carpet highlights from the 95th Academy Awards

By Jessica Esther
13 Mar 2023
Style
The most-awaited award ceremony of the year presented the best of the best talents on the golden screen, preceded by – as always – glamorous red carpet arrivals…

The award season has finally come to a close. It started with The Golden Globes back in January and concluded recently with The Oscars. The annual awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, as Jimmy Kimmel presented the year’s best contenders in film. But the cherry on top of the ceremony was, as always, the star-studded red carpet arrivals, from Lady Gaga – who surprised us with her unusual sleek look – to Florence Pugh’s bold choice. Let’s break down the stars’ styles on the year’s most prestigious red carpet event.

Lady Gaga nailed it with a half-transparent black dress from Atelier Versace. Sleek and classy!
Michelle Yeoh went for an angelic look with a Dior Haute Couture dress
Nicole Kidman shined in an Armani Prive sequined black dress
Purple is definitely her colour. Angela Bassett looked enchantingly beautiful in a Moschino dress
What a classy choice! Deepika Padukone looked elegant in her Louis Vuitton mermaid dress
Elizabeth Banks opted for a black and white dress in a sculptural shape
Ariana DeBose’s Atelier Versace embellished dress looks simply stunning
Eva Longoria looked sexy and glam in a Zuhair Murad Couture dress
Cara Delevingne did it again! She looked terrific in an Elie Saab Haute Couture deep red dress
Ana de Armas showcased her Marilyn Monroe persona with a Louis Vuitton dress
Jennifer Connelly looked sleek in a Louis Vuitton dress
Allison Williams went romantic in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture pink embellishment dress and taffeta coat
Bold choice by Florence Pughwho went with a Valentino Haute Couture puffy dress matched with super short shorts

