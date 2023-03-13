Red carpet highlights from the 95th Academy Awards

The most-awaited award ceremony of the year presented the best of the best talents on the golden screen, preceded by – as always – glamorous red carpet arrivals…

The award season has finally come to a close. It started with The Golden Globes back in January and concluded recently with The Oscars. The annual awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, as Jimmy Kimmel presented the year’s best contenders in film. But the cherry on top of the ceremony was, as always, the star-studded red carpet arrivals, from Lady Gaga – who surprised us with her unusual sleek look – to Florence Pugh’s bold choice. Let’s break down the stars’ styles on the year’s most prestigious red carpet event.