Redefining Pragmatism with Prada’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection

The autumn/winter 2022 collection of Prada presented a glance at the house’s past, investigating the meaning and codifications conveyed through approach and appearance.

Designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the collection is built upon pragmatism, to which new emphasis and significance are added. Unique combinations inform the collection, obtained through the collision of unexpected elements or codes while masculinity is juxtaposed against femininity. Leading the collection is, surprisingly, a fitted tank top embellished with the house’s triangular logo on the front. Cold season staples including the Re-Nylon bomber jacket are enriched with embroidered flowers, while double-breasted blazers and long coats come with faux-fur or feather rings on the upper arms. Cashmere jumpers come with various geometric motifs. Also in the collection are the triangular Prada Symbole mini bag and Prada Supernova handbag, as well as leather pumps, an array of jewelleries, and the Runway sunglasses.