Rihanna’s Star Power Brings a Taste of Luxury Fashion to Rimowa’s ‘Never Still’ Campaign

Rimowa shapes purposeful travel with impactful brand campaigns featuring its latest brand ambassadors

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic after an unprecedented respite, RIMOWA continues its centuries-old legacy of shaping purposeful travel, with impactful brand campaigns that explore the evolving role that travel plays in our lives. Its newest, dubbed “Never Still,” features Rimowa’s latest brand ambassadors, namely Rihanna, Patti Smith, as well as past names LeBron James and Roger Federer. Rihanna’s star power brings a taste of luxury fashion to the campaign and speaks to Rimowa’s new focus on legacy shifting as it moves towards transforming into a “mobility” brand.