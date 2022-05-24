Salvatore Ferragamo presents the Ferragamo Cage Bag for Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Italian luxury house Salvatore Ferragamo translated its renowned 1951 Kimo sandal into a new object of desire: the Ferragamo Cage Bag, which is part of its Spring/Summer 2022 season collection.

The words “opposites” and “versatility” perfectly describe this creation. The rounded bucket-shaped bag comprises two main parts, with an interchangeable inner drawstring bag made using leather, natural fabric, or silk, all in the same or contrasting colours or patterns. The house appointed Italian actress and supermodel Mariacarla Boscono as the face for the bag’s campaign. Studio images and a short video were taken on a minimalist set inside the former paper factory of Cartiere Burgo, designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, in Turin. In one stunning image, Boscono is seen sporting a black-and-white ensemble, lying on a leather couch with two Ferragamo Cage Bags in black and white.

Learn more about the Ferragamo Cage Bag through the video below: