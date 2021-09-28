Scarves of the Season by Hermès

We summarize the highlights from the new remarkable designs and stories of the iconic Hermès scarf for the fall/winter 2021 season

In its humble form of a square – or rectangle – shaped swatch of fabric, the scarf is one of the simplest yet most versatile accessories. It is long enough to circle around the neck, but not too long to be considered a blanket. And in the world of scarves, those that come from the ateliers of Hermès embody the very meaning of the word “brilliance.”

A little bit of history behind the maison’s iconic scarves might be called for. Hermès first began producing scarves in 1937, a century after the company established its first harness workshop in Paris. Robert Dumas, a member of the Hermès family, created the design for the first scarf using a woodblock. The elaborate, colourful pattern quickly drew the attention of Paris’s high society and before long, the Hermès scarf was the must-have fashion accessory.

For the Fall/Winter 2021 Women’s Silk collection, the theme centred around artistic collaborations. During the Grand Prix du Carré Hermès 2019, six out of 5,500 creatives from 123 countries were selected by a jury to have their designs printed as part of Hermès silk collections. Here are some of our highlights for the season.

Eperon d’Or shawl 140

At first glance, the Eperon d’Or scarf is a skilfully orchestrated composition of leather and metal, loops and circles intertwined in complex harmony – a rosette in the form of a scarf. But as the eye focuses, it discerns each of the elements that give this movement its rhythm in a repetition that is soothing as it is intriguing. Spurs, stirrups, rein hardware and riding crops with three rings of gold: the curves and straight lines of horse tack used by Cadre Noir master riders of France’s prestigious Saumur riding school established in the 19th century.

Cape Patchwork de Soie

This 100-percent silk reversible cape is composed of four assembled squares. With meticulous tailoring, the four designs combine in the style of a patchwork and also comes with a hood for a maximum comfort.

Duo Cosmique scarf 90

In Tantric Buddhism, “A-Un” refers to the beginning and end of everything. This philosophical concept is embodied here in the form of a couple with complementary energies. Japanese designer Kohei Kyomori, winner of the Grand Prix du Carré Hermès, pays tribute to Japanese culture and its traditional kimono designs. As such, a tiger, the embodiment of courage, adorns the man’s jacket. Meanwhile, a peony flower, the symbol of perfection, touches the turban head wrap of his companion.

Grand Theatre Nouveau scarf 90

The Épinal imagery was founded in Vosges, France, in 1796. For two centuries, this printing house distributed coloured images throughout Europe, illustrating countless subjects: Exotic fauna and flora, common trades, historical events, fables and legends, riddles, etc. Gianpaolo Pagni had the privilege of accessing the archives of this house and explore its secrets. Inspired by the ancient engravings he discovered there, he composed this surprising theatre scene that features wild animals as the protagonists.

Carré 70 Rendez-Vous Chez Hermès

Designed by Carine Brancowitz, the Carré 70 Rendez-Vous Chez Hermès is a light and easy to wear hand-rolled edged scarf. The inspiration for the imagery is Carine Brancowitz’s dreams when she was a Parisian student. When she lived in the Latin Quarter, the young artist dreamed about the daily life of her mysterious neighbours, until she sometimes fell in love with them. Each note of music surprises at the bend of a corridor, each poem recited at the window, each muffled step on a landing constituted a clue and she liked to imagine these anonymous lives.

Carré 90 double face Hermès Dress Code

This double-sided scarf presents the same illustration expressed in a different way on each side. On the Hermès Dress Code scarf, American illustrator Daniel Clowes reinterprets a number of historical or mythical figures in a gallery of impertinent portraits in contrasting colours. On front and back, we see Marie-Antoinette, the fictional characters from mixed genres and eras wearing masks, evoking the crazy atmosphere of masked balls at the beginning of the 20th century.

Grand Tralala scarf 90

This square scarf is designed by Virginie Jamin and inspired by ceremonial harnesses worn by the Hungarian Royal Bodyguard, who were in charge of protecting Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria (1848-1916). The floral motifs were inspired by paintings on wood by German artist Moritz Meurer that were preserved in the Émile Hermès collection. By naming the design Grand Tralala, Virginie Jamin reinvents the spirit of the emblematic equestrian designs of Hermès.

Triangle Zebra Pegasus

Designed by Alice Shirley, the Triangle Zebra Pegasus scarf is a giant triangle hand-embroidered silk with hand-rolled edges. The scarf is also adorned with fine faceted beads and glass rods, making it majestic and elegant.

Brides de Gala double face scarf 90

Created by Hugo Grygkar in 1957, the Brides de Gala scarf needs no introduction. Its numerous reinterpretations – Fleuries, Love, Bayadère, Shadow, Finesse and many others – exemplify the timelessness of the original design that has continued to embody the elegance of Hermès for over six decades. Two ceremonial bridles from the second half of the 19th century face one another. The meticulous architecture of the design accentuates the delicate chiselled decorations, coats of arms, foliage and mermaids, as well as the work of leather. Thanks to an innovative printing process, this scarf displays a different design on each side.

