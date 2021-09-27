Self-Assured Beauty in Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

For fall/winter 2021, Matthew M. Williams stakes out fresh territory for both the Givenchy women and men universes in the continuity of a self-assured vision of beauty.

For this campaign, fashion photographer Thibaut Grevet captured Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker and Miriam Saiz along with a slew of other stars against an all-black background, wrapped in this season’s highlight in a cinematic, chiaroscuro mood where contrasts of volume, textures and statement-making hardware appear in a laced mystery.

Learn more about Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection through the video below: