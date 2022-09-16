Seoul-based fashion label Andersson Bell fuses expressive Korean street style and Scandinavian minimalism.

The label’s Pre-Autumn 2022 collection is informed by bold and quirky designs and contrasting colour blockings.

The result is a new eclectic style that offers a utilitarian touch and timeless silhouettes. Denim plays a pivotal role in the collection, here transformed into a military-style skirt and a combination dress. A tone-on-tone blue floral pattern reminiscent of a Damask pattern adorns a double-breasted cropped jacket that matches perfectly with combo trousers bearing the same embellishment. A dose of fun is brought by a lined top featuring asymmetrical cuts and a mesh part for a thrilling twist. Andersson Bell is available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.