Seven Top Looks From Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2022 RTW Collection

In Kors’s signature style, the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2022 Collection is all about love.

Michael Kors picked urban romance as the theme for his Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, which was presented in the brand’s first in-person show since the pandemic. Held at the Tavern on the Green, in the heart of Central Park, New York, the show is accompanied by a musical performance by Ariana DeBose, following models showcasing a total of 65 looks.

“I think we’re all ready to focus on the simple, powerful pleasures of love—romantic love, love for one another, love for the places that sustain us, which in my case is New York City,” says Michael Kors. “It’s a special thrill to celebrate the resilience and rebirth of the city and the fashion industry with a live runway show. This collection pays homage to everything I love about spring in the city—the energy, the mix of people, the romance and laid-back glamour.”

Kors presented a timeless collection that also serves as a love letter to New York City. In his signature style, Kors gravitated towards black, white, tan and red as well as pink and splashes of baby blue and animal prints. Sharp tailoring and crisp silhouettes are well made, as expected.