Iconic bags Sarah Jessica Parker carried in ‘Sex And The City’

Ever since the first episode of Sex And The City (SATC) aired in 1998, the franchise has thrilled its audience with its fashion statements and storyline; so much so that TV series’ revival — And Just Like That… — releasing on HBO Max on 9 December 2021, has become one of the most awaited shows this year.

)Until its last season, which aired in 2004, the seven-time Emmy Award-winning series followed four friends — Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) — trying to find love in New York City while juggling relationships and jobs. However, the 2021 reboot will no longer cast Cattrall who was equally fashionable as the other stars in the show.

But SATC continues to be a beacon of some iconic fashion statements a show has set forth. In fact, it was Carrie’s love for high-end handbags, shoes, clothes, hats and her style to make any outfit work effortlessly, which caught the eye of viewers as well as the fashion industry.

From bringing the fanny pack back in fashion to introducing the world to the first ‘it’ bag, the show has paved way for many series and movies of the same genre.

Here are some iconic bags, clutches and ‘baguettes’ Carrie Bradshaw sported in Sex and the City

(Main Image Credit: Screenshot from Amazon Prime Video; Feature Image Credit: everyoutfitonsatc/Instagram)



This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong