Sharon Stone Stars in Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion Bag Campaign

By Claudia Rindiantika
31 May 2022
The Laundromat star Sharon Stone hit the city of Venice for the campaign of Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion bag.

The actress joined the campaign alongside models Adam Senn and Sam Webb. The Devotion bag itself is one of the maison’s most extraordinary pieces, featuring a handmade heart-shaped emblem embellishing the bag’s front flap. Photographer Michael Muller followed Stone and her Devotion bag around the city, and captured jolly moments she had, from strolling through a piazza and hanging out at a café trottoir to embarking on a gastronomic adventure at a ritzy restaurant. Stylist Paris Libby was behind Stone’s black-dominated ensembles, while Giannandrea and Lloyd Simmonds were in charge of the actress’ chic blonde hairdo and flawless makeup, respectively.

 

Learn more about the Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion Bag campaign through the video below:

Claudia Rindiantika
Fashion
