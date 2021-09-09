5 Designer Carry-on Suitcases That are Perfect for a Staycation

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a staycation, these small designer suitcases are ideal to take with you.

Weekend getaways and staycations make it a little easier to cope with the ongoing situation and the consequences that follow. Need to get out of the house and refresh your mind? Take these designer carry-on suitcases with you. When travelling, the bags we pack in are intrinsically our vacation confrère – they go everywhere with us, they keep us company, and they hold all of our essentials.

Whether you prefer block colours, bold patterns, or limited edition luggage, these are the weekenders you should take with you on your next trip.

Rimowa

The leading premium luggage brand Rimowa has added a pastel-coloured palette to its existing ‘Essential’ collection, this time taking inspiration very close to our home. A trusted companion for travellers, the new colour options include ‘Mango’ (a bright and sunny orange) and ‘Bamboo (a soft shade of light green), inspired by Thailand’s floating markets. Available in three sizes: Cabin, Check-In L, and Trunk Plus, if you’re planning a trip soon, these seasonal hues will definitely contribute to the tropical feel of your vacation.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s ‘Horizon 55 Travel Bag’ is ideal for travellers. Neoteric, artistic, and pragmatic, this Monogram Sunset canvas suitcase from the FW2021 collection features a tie-dye design in striking shades of pink, blue, and orange. The polychromatic carry-on comes with an outer handle, features fabric lining, and is edged with cowhide leather. If you want to complete the look, there’s a matching face mask, too.

Dior

For those who prefer a softer suitcase, opt for the small DiorTravel. It is made with the beloved blue Dior Oblique technical jacquard and embellished with the Christian Dior signature at the front. A perfect carry-on bag for staycations, it is compact enough to fit anywhere from your car to above your airplane seat, and spacious enough to store all your essentials, too.

MCM

If you’re one for classic travel bags, the MCM Traveler Cabin Trolley in Visetos is the designer suitcase you should take on your next getaway. Available in two colours: black and cognac, this travel bag is constructed from durable Visetos-coated canvas, and spotlights the well-recognised MCM logo throughout. It is equipped with a compartmentalised interior, a portable garment bag, and multidirectional spinner wheels.

Tumi x Missoni

For a fun collaboration of sorts, travel luggage leader Tumi has teamed up with Italian fashion brand Missoni to unveil a designer travel capsule collection. Featuring Missoni’s renowned zigzag pattern, the Tumi Tegris case gets a fun upgrade with gold-toned accents to suit. Complete with printed compression straps and a vibrant orange interior, it’s a fun addition to the collection of the traveller with a knack for colour.

