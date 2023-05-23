Spotlight stealers from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival 2023

facebook

By Jessica Esther
23 May 2023
People & Events
The annual Cannes Film Festival showcases both film and fashion, wrapped in a glamorous event. It also opens with a spellbinding red carpet style affair.

This May has been a most stylish month punctuated by a slew of high-profile fashion events. Following the Met Gala in New York, the ongoing fashion celebration continues to Cannes for its annual film festival. This year’s Festival de Cannes runs from May 16 to 27, with Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund serving as jury president.

As usual, the Cannes Film Festival starts with the highly-anticipated photocall session, showcasing celebrities’ off-the-red-carpet fashion – sometimes with a touch of French Riviera style – followed by the premieres preceded by the famous staircases walk. Here, celebrities, including film directors, actors, actresses, supermodels and fashion designers, showcase their most stylish personas.

From Cate Blanchett and Elle Fanning to Irina Shayk, here is our current best-dressed list from the occasion. The list will continue for the next four days, so make sure you keep coming back to check it out…

Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton
Cate Blanchett’s second Louis Vuitton look
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton
Natalie Portman in Dior
Raline Shah in Gaurav Gupta and Chopard jewellery
Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen
Irina Shayk in Armani Privé
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a Saint Laurent gown and Bulgari jewellery
Leomie Anderson in an avant-garde Tony Ward gown
Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga; styled by Jordan Johnson

 

Jessica Esther

