Stuart Weitzman teams up with Disney for its Fall 2022 Collection

Bringing magic and fun to this year’s fall, Stuart Weitzman joined forces with Disney to present a collaborative collection.

The limited-edition collection also marks the Spanish house’s first partnership with the world-renowned media company. Demonstrating the maison’s artisanal craftmanship, the Disney x Stuart Weitzman collection is designed by Edmundo Castillo and comprises best-selling emblematic designs, now adorned with Disney-themed motifs. The brand’s signature Livvy trainers are now embellished with iconic Disney characters, while the Ryan Low-Top trainers shines in Swarovski gemstones. The sparkly affair doesn’t end there; the crystals also form the head of the anthropomorphic mouse, adorning a range of footwear pieces. Other creations reigning in the collection include the rock glam Sondra boots and the Nudistcurve sandals.

Learn more about the Stuart Weitzman and Disney collaboration through the video below: