Sydney Sweeney Stars in Miu Miu’s Wander Bag Campaign

This is definitely a big year for Sydney Sweeney, as The White Lotus star was also appointed the face of Italian high fashion house Miu Miu.

Showcasing the brand new Miu Wander bag, the maison stated that Sweeney embodies the spirit of rebellion which is in line with the brand’s ethos – a unique luxury powered by youthful rule-breaking – taking notes of the actress’ character as a rebel in Euphoria. The Miu Wander bag itself is definitely among the it-bags for this summer. They are crafted using Matelassé leather and feature clear and pillow-like textures. In the campaign images, Sweeney poses in a variety of outfits, each paired with a Miu Wander bag in different iterations. Sweeney is also seen sporting a skirt from the label’s spring/summer 2022 collection that has become quite a viral piece.

Learn more about the Miu Miu’s Wander Bag Campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney through the video below: