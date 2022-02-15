That 70’s Spin from FENDI’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

For his second ready-to-wear show and his first ever live show with FENDI, Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear Kim Jones explores the joyful irreverence that has historically defined the house, alongside the empowered ease of his vision for its future.

The collection offers a modern perspective on disco-age glamour, and shines a spotlight on the diverse and powerful femininity that underscores the FENDI name. Jones’ inspiration for this season’s designs came from a sketch of the FENDI logo by visionary fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez that was excavated from the archives.The sketch became the starting point for a collection that draws upon the artist’s liberated sensibility and Studio 54 surroundings.

In collaboration with the estate and archives of Antonio Lopez and Juan Ramos, the artist’s work has been freshly revived. His gestural brushstrokes appear in elegant abstraction across cream kaftans and silken shirting; his figurative drawings translated into intarsia leathers, intricately engineered lace and shimmering jacquards.

Catch more glimpses on FENDI’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2022 Collection through the video below: