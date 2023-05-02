The best-dressed ladies at the 2023 Met Gala

This year’s edition of the Met Gala marks a celebration of fashion in honour of the late Karl Lagerfeld. Here are some of the most gorgeous looks that pay tribute to the designer’s style and creations

In the fashion calendar, the first week of May marks the opening of the Met exhibition. The event famously starts with the Met Gala, which always comes with a theme that aligns with the exhibition. This year’s gala honours the legacy of the late Karl Lagerfeld, who shaped the fashion industry for over seven decades and helmed the house of Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, and his eponymous label Karl Lagerfeld before his passing in 2019. Co-hosted by Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Michael Coel, and Anna Wintour, the 2023 Met Gala has produced some particularly memorable red carpet moments. Below is our round-up of attendees who perfectly pulled off the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme…

Lily James in Tamara Ralph Couture

Gigi Hadid in Givenchy

Nicola Peltz Beckham in Valentino

Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Couture

Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace

Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta

Naomi Campbell in Chanel

Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung

Michelle Yeoh in Karl Lagerfeld

Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung