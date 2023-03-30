The bigger the better: Attention-catching bags for the rest of the season

Oversized bags are having a moment in Spring 2023, eliminating the teeny tiny trend that was a big hit in seasons past…



Bags, the quintessential item in our wardrobes, has taken a new flavour this season. Spring 2023 sees larger-than-life bags, those big enough to carry all of your daily essentials and more, as the prevailing trend. Plenty of brands that have championed tiny bags in the past few seasons have accordingly changed course. Take Jacquemus, for instance. The Le Chiquito mini tote bag from the brand is still nice, but only as an additional item to your giant bag. Much in the same vein, the mini Lady Dior makes for a cute accompaniment to something bigger.

Speaking of Jacquemus, the brand goes bigger and bolder in style this season by adding more selections to its bag line. Its latest creation includes a gigantic fluffy bag in vibrant yellow, which acts as an instant charmer. On the other hand, Louis Vuitton plays to its savoir-faire and created an oversized version of a luggage tag, complete with a giant zipper.

The newly-released Paseo bag from Loewe also deserves some attention, as its biggie shape gives it a huge carrying capacity while still looking elegant. Hermès and Max Mara have also showcased a myriad of choices to wear during vacation. Moving further down the line, we see how Ferragamo’s new artistic direction produces another exciting release. Of particular note, the Cut Out bag has successfully stolen the spotlight. No less impressive, Givenchy’s latest member in the family, Voyou, has become our new addiction, thanks to its relaxed shape and biker vibe that instantly make every look stunning.

All in all, the bags of this season come in big options and are ready to invade more spaces in your wardrobe.