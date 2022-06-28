The Classics Upgraded in Studio Nicholson’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
28 Jun 2022
Informed by its progressive approach to minimalism while being rooted in Japanese culture and architecture, the spring/summer 2022 collection from Studio Nicholson takes inspiration from the ’90s.

Classic workwear pieces have undergone modern upgrades, and now come with a relaxed fit while featuring a tonal palette of blue and brown with a dash of pink. Oversized aesthetics also play a role in this collection, evoking a sense of comfort while still preserving luxury and elegance. A range of wide-leg trousers are among the best highlights from the collection. Also included in the collection are a variety of dresses, shirts, flowy tops, matching vest and shorts, and a sleeveless jacket embellished with a belt. Discover this collection and more from Studio Nicholson at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.

Claudia Rindiantika
Fashion
