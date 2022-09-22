The Dior Jardin Capsule Collection celebrates the Queen of Flowers

Inspired by the founder’s love for nature, Dior Men presented the Dior Jardin capsule, a rose-themed collection.

Designed by Kim Jones, the capsule is informed by vibrant shades of rosy pink and mint green, paired with white or black, as well as rose prints – either solo or all-over – on the key pieces. Furthermore, the collection sees a modification on the “DIOR” lettering in which the “I” letter is replaced by rose stem. The beauty of the queen of flowers is translated into a range of ready-to-wear pieces including T-shirts, polo shirts, sweaters, and shirts. The signature B30 Trainers are now clad in soft pink and grey, perfectly matched by Dior Jardin socks in pink as well. The capsule also houses a number of accessories, including ties, bandanas, and blankets, all paying tribute to the glory of the thorned beauty.