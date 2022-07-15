The Dioriviera Capsule Collection arrives at a Special Pop-Up Store in Bali

From June 20 to August 12, 2022, experience La Dolce Vita through the Dioriviera capsule collection pop-up store at Sundara Four Seasons Resort Bali

The Dioriviera Capsule Collection, a dolce vita-style collection intended for the holidays designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, is inviting to you get away from it all and escape on a dreamy holiday. The collection is continually reinvented but constantly embeds the house codes into each iteration. This summer, Dioriviera plays with the house’s fundamentals – from the toile de Jouy to bayadère stripes – as ready-to-wear pieces, leather goods and shoes are illuminated with fluorescent shades of blue, orange and pink – a palette inspired by the Fall 2022 creations.

The special capsule collection is also celebrated in several pop-up stores around the world, including one in Bali. From June 20 to August 12, 2022, Dior a pop-up store dedicated to the special collaboration at Sundara Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay.

Entering the space, you can instantly feel the Riviera’s lively vibes, as the pop-up store comes dressed in toile de Jouy, reinterpreted by the Creative Director of Dior women’s collections as relief on a monochrome tapestry and made real through excellent craftsmanship. Echoing this timeless motif, enchanting tropical foliage, in the season’s vibrant orange and blue hues, blossoms in each space.

In this special occasion, the pop-up also feature an exclusive “Bali” collection of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories among a broad selection of ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, sunglasses, accessories and Dior Maison items such as pool mattresses, parasols, cushions, candles and other creations.