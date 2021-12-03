The Fashion Awards 2021: Winners and Tributes

Held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, the awards show honoured Kim Jones, Tommy Hilfiger and many other fashion stars, including the recently departed Virgil Abloh

The Fashion Awards 2021 presented by TikTok took place on Monday, November 29, at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London. Hosting the awards show was Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright Billy Porter.

The undisputed highlight of this year’s Fashion Awards was the awarding of Designer of the Year to Kim Jones for his work at FENDI and Dior Men. Another major winner was Tommy Hilfiger, who won the Outstanding Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry, and his continued commitment to creating an inclusive brand that champions people from all backgrounds and experiences.

Furthermore, the Isabela Blow Award was bestowed on IB Kamara while the Trailblazer Award went to Alessandro Michele for her work with Gucci.

Interestingly, the 2021 accolades also include fifteen Leaders of Change. These are designers, brands, creatives and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.

Last, but definitely not lease, the Fashion Awards 2021 also included a tribute to none other than the late Virgil Abloh, in remembrance of his legacy, his works and his enduring impact in the fashion world.