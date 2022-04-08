The iconic T Monogram is back in Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

The iconic T Monogram is back in American fashion label Tory Burch’s spring/summer 2022 collection.

Inspired by Claire McCardell who is credited as the creator of American sportswear, the collection is a reflection of women’s self-expression and freedom in a casual elegance. The brand’s logo, a signature serif “T” letter mirrored and encased in a circle, draws inspiration from geometric shapes in Moroccan architecture and interiors. The T Monogram appears in an array of handbags, including mini bags, moon bags, and bucket bags, paired with other pieces featured in the collection. Lightweight materials such as breathable jersey and airy silk made their appearance in the collection to emphasize the brand’s focus on comfort, while expressive yet wearable colour swatches represent a sense of freedom.

Learn more about the Tory Burch’s Spring/ Summer 2022 Campaign through the video below: