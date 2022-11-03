facebook

The Longchamp Box-Trot is a classic in the making

By Jacquie Ang
03 Nov 2022
The Longchamp Box-Trot is a classic in the making
Style
The Longchamp Box-Trot is a classic in the making

Longchamp’s new star of the season is a sleek, boxy bag that is entirely hand-made in the Loire Valley workshop, from the sumptuous leather core to the golden horse-rider medallion. The Box-Trot is a beautiful allusion to the heritage house’s equestrian roots – as Longchamp is Paris’ most famous racecourse – and a chic classic-to-be.

Thoughtfully designed for the girl on the go, the versatile strap is adjustable to the way you like to wear your Box-Trot.

The Box-Trot debuts with a palette of five colours and three sizes, plus a complementary wallet on a long leather cord that lets you carry crossbody
or wear around your neck.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore 

Fashion Longchamp Box Bags

Trending Reads

Jacquie Ang

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.