The Longchamp Box-Trot is a classic in the making

Longchamp’s new star of the season is a sleek, boxy bag that is entirely hand-made in the Loire Valley workshop, from the sumptuous leather core to the golden horse-rider medallion. The Box-Trot is a beautiful allusion to the heritage house’s equestrian roots – as Longchamp is Paris’ most famous racecourse – and a chic classic-to-be.

Thoughtfully designed for the girl on the go, the versatile strap is adjustable to the way you like to wear your Box-Trot.

The Box-Trot debuts with a palette of five colours and three sizes, plus a complementary wallet on a long leather cord that lets you carry crossbody

or wear around your neck.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore