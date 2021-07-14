The Marshmallow Marks a New Era for Givenchy

Givenchy presents the revolutionary new Marshmallow sandal styles.

These sculptural, directional styles by creative director Matthew M. Williams fuse elegance and a relaxed urban attitude. The Marshmallow designs revisit the proportion of a silhouette with sculptural flair, representing a touch stone in the new era that Williams is defining at the Parisian heritage house. Building on his love for exceptional, distinctive footwear, the Marshmallow fuses innovation with extreme lightness and comfort.