The New and Trendy Ministry of Cool is now Open in Plaza Indonesia

The pop-up store offers stylish clothes aimed at Millennials as well as Gen Z

Plaza Indonesia has just added a new entry in its lineup of fashion offerings: A new pop-up store featuring an impressive collection of brands named Ministry of Cool. The sole purpose of the store is to boost local brands. The encouragement to support Indonesian labels stems from President Joko Widodo’s plan to promote Indonesia’s homegrown creative industry. On that note, the brands and labels available at the Ministry of Cool include, among others, AMOTSYAMSURIMUDA, Danjyo Hiyoji, Imaji Studio, Lekat Dua, Money Man, Rigio, Wilsen Wilim, and Wastu. Most of the creations here are trendy and tailored with millennials and members of Gen Z at heart. All in all, the collections on offer provides customers with a stylish way to add some extra colour to our lives and celebrate the decade’s highlights in fashion.

The store itself presents a modern and contemporary design, with branding and stocking operated by Plaza Indonesia’s team. Ministry of Cool is located on Plaza Indonesia’s 4th floor.