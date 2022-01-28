Runway Report: The Row Expands Its Colour Palette For Fall

New-York-based The Row – founded by the Olsen sisters – introduced its Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection with an updated palette.

The Row revealed its Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection ahead of the New York Fashion Week. From the 42 looks presented, one could see the Olsen sisters’ inventing ways to push the boundaries of the day-to-day nonchalance, while always staying true to the brand’s inner elegant codes.







We are seeing even more colours infiltrating The Row’s infamous ‘muted wheel’ – a creative choice that first appeared, in a more subtle execution, in the brand’s Spring 2022 collection. The range emulated Mary-Kate and Ashley’s signature blazé garçonness through boxy cuts, dropped shoulders and dramatic scarves favoured by the elder sister in the early aughts.

The beauty of every The Row collection is in the inherent versatility of its every component – this time – the shockingly vibrant colour palette did not compromise the stylistic opportunities of any garment. The oversized green cardigan – for example – styled with a chocolate-brown maxi skirt will work just as well with the pair of straight-cut wool pants in slate grey or brown or – even – with the navy-blue floor-length coat. Flipping through the lookbook, one cannot miss what can only be interpreted as Olsens’ attempts of veering into eveningwear, as embodied by the beige sleeveless gown with a green scarf as an accessory. Construction of the dress’s bodice is excellent – strategically placed gathered details manage to create a flattering shape without leaning into eroticism or suggestiveness. The length of the piece – along with the draping of the heavy fabric – allows for this statuesque posture akin to a column, or, one could describe it as Galatean for the sake of precision and lyricism.







The accessories presented were even more curious. There were various iterations of the beloved hobo bag in all the shades of tan, of course, but what stuck out like a piece of candy foil in the ashes of a cold fireplace, were the Everett and Margaux bags in gold metallic leather. Embracing the flashiness for just that one instance seemed like a genius way of making the collection look fresh and – dare I say – fun while also maintaining the elevated effortlessness, so sui generis of The Row.

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Hong Kong