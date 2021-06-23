The season’s most stylish It Bags presented by Nazla Alifa

A story of a content creator’s life and her passion for bags

This season’s It Bags are big on functionality and compact in style. Our picks this time come from the spring/summer 2021 collections of Dior, Givenchy, Hermès, Lanvin, Longchamp, and Louis Vuitton. Nazla Alifa, or Caca as she likes to be called, showcases these ultimate arm candy pieces, from the functional Louis Vuitton Utility Crossbody to the Dior Book Tote bag, which has become a staple of the maison’s aesthetic.

Caca is a content creator and also the owner of a company engaged in the creative industry called Kaca Kreatif, which acts as a bridge between brands and content creators.

For this photo shoot, Caca wears a blue chic dress, cream baggy pants and a pair of ballet flats – her casual style reflecting her relaxed and go-with-the-flow attitude. This might be her first ever fashion feature with Prestige, but mind you, she is a seasoned model as you can see from her Instagram profile. Far from being nervous on set, she seems to be enjoying every moment of it.

Interestingly, Caca played her own playlist during the shoot, a compilation of K-Pop and more recent hit songs, showing she has a taste for today’s chartbusters as well as an interest for cross culture musical experiences. At the end of the shoot, Prestige sat down with her for a chat.

Hi Caca, how are you doing and what keeps you busy these days?

I’m great. Currently busy with my work, doing Pilates four times a week and I’m also in the middle of learning Korean.

As a content creator, what were some of the biggest experiences that have impacted the way you think and work?

Based on my experience from 2013 up until now, I learned a lot about discipline, consistency, and how to get fresh ideas. To be always creative and up to date.

Of all the seven looks you showcased today, which one is your favourite?

As a Libra, I can’t pick one. [Chuckles] Can I pick two? My favourite is Louis Vuitton and the Lanvin one.

How would you describe your personal style?

I’ll explain it in one word: Comfortable. Feeling comfortable in your clothes allows you to be more confident in yourself.

Do you remember you first designer bag?

My first designer bag was a Chanel. I forgot the type, but it has a chain and it wasn’t too big.

What are your favourite labels?

My favourite brand is Louis Vuitton. A lot of their products matches my personality.

What kind of a bag do you like?

When it comes to bags, I don’t have any kind of preference. As long as it’s cute and looks good in a picture, that’s my top criteria. It doesn’t have to be big, small, or in certain colours. The most important thing for me is the cute factor.

What do you usually do in your free time?

Playing with my dogs, travelling, catching up with my friends, and watching Netflix and BTS.

What are you currently watching?

I just finished watching “Vincenzo” – it’s one of the best Korean dramas, in my opinion. Aside to that, I’m currently watching an old series titled “Her Private Life.”

Do you have a quote that you live by?

I have one from Paulo Coelho. He says there is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure.

What would be the number one advice that you would give to yourself, if you could go back in time?

Believe in yourself, don’t listen to other people and you don’t need validation from others.

PHOTOGRAPHER ZAKY AKBAR / STYLING LINTANG HUTAMI / MAKE UP KARTIKA SHABRINA / HAIR RACHEL AYU / STYLING ASSISTANT SAFINA HARYS