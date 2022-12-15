facebook

The Splendor of Spring on Lanvin’s Spring 2023 Collection

By Abdurrahman Karim
15 Dec 2022
Style
Spring came sooner for Lanvin as the season and all its glory provided the inspiration for the brand’s spring 2023 collection.

Created by Creative Director Bruno Sialelli, the collection reflects the house’s shift to simplicity and nature to bring simple pleasures. Sensuality and purity guide the direction, as earthy colours are juxtaposed against energizing shades of orange and electric blue. While solid patterns dominate the collection, floral motifs are printed, embossed, or embroidered on several pieces. Highlights include a range of blazers, long coats, and overshirts in various colours and textures. Macramé, executed in silk, is transformed into underpinnings and long dresses. Midi dresses, flowy sheer skirts, and tailored trousers are also embraced in this collection. The iconic Concerto handbags steal the spotlight, now featuring Brut metal hardware. A line of footwear completes the collection, comprising pumps, sandals, and classic Oxfords. 

 

Learn more about the Lanvin’s Spring 2023 Collection through the video below:

lanvin Spring 2023 Collection Bruno Sialelli

Abdurrahman Karim

