The Stars Align on Dior’s Chez Moi Capsule Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
13 Jul 2022
The Dior Chez Moi capsule from French maison Dior is a tribute to the founder’s fascination with the divinatory arts.

A Maria Grazia Chiuri design, the collection comprises an array of homewear and accessory pieces, with the addition of several new items. The capsule is best informed by the house’s signature Toile de Jouy pattern, now coming in orange, fuchsia, and blue, and the Mizza Leopard motif. Another key element in the collection is the Dior Zodiac or the D-Constellation motifs, inspired by the constellations, hence the name. Cassiopeia, Lynx, Little Dipper found their home on kimonos, scarves, and other ready-to-wear pieces, blending with bright shades. The capsule also includes the house’s emblematic bags, including Dior Book Tote and Lady D-Joy, as well as a range of footwear pieces.

