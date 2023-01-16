The Stars Who Dazzled at The 28th Critics’ Choice Awards

As award season goes on, Critics’ Choice Awards comes in second to roll out the red carpet for celebrities’ best appearance this year

Four days after Golden Globes, The 28th Critics’ Choice Award was held and filled with the same-amount of celebrities’ glamorous red carpet arrivals. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, this annual ceremony honoured the 2022’s best of the best names in film and television programme. Citing the names of Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Julia Roberts and Julia Garner that were not listed as nominees but as our best-dressed ladies. Located in Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, let’s see how they nailed their appearances before entering the theatre.

Angela Bassett who won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther wore a three-tiered black dress by Christian Siriano and Messika jewellery

The Dior ambassador, Anya Taylor-Joy, bedazzled in Dior sheer dress and Tiffany & co. jewellery

Cate Blanchett goes casual for the red carpet by wearing Max Mara linen floor-swapping dress and Louis Vuitton bangle

The silver lady, Danielle Deadwyler looked stunning with bespoke Louis Vuitton sequined dress

Elle Fanning just being herself by wearing the same-coloured strapless dress as her skin tone

Julia Garner went all-red with Ferragamo mini dress in sheer detail and Bvlgari necklace

The red-haired Julia Roberts opted for a long-sleeved dress adorned with firework-like crystal embellishment by Schiaparelli

Never fail to impress, Kate Hudson looked simply stunning in Oscar de la Renta halter dress

The Hollywood glamour inspiration was underway Madelyn Cline’s appearance as she wore the spaghetti-strap feather dress by Givenchy

The Louis Vuitton one-shoulder dress fits Michelle Williams’ petite figure in a perfect way

Will it be a winning streak for Michelle Yeoh? On the red carpet she won it two times and tonight was with Carolina Herrera off-shoulder dress

Louis Vuitton’s camouflage neckline and full-sequined dress were enough to make Aubrey Plaza close off this year’s best-dressed list