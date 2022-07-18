Tory Burch’s Miller Sandals Are The Cult-Favourite

First incepted in the early 2000s, the Miller sandals from Tory Burch’s have gained cult status over the years.

Synonymous with chic elegance, the footwear pieces have once again come under the spotlight as Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney appeared in the brand’s latest campaign, wearing various iterations of the new iconic footwear. The Miller sandals are informed by the supple leather making up its main structure, as well as the emblematic branding. Fusing comfort and style through light cushioned footbeds and topstitching, the Millers now see the addition of a new version to the family – the brand new Miller Soft sandals which feature a cushioned sole. Tory Burch’s the Miller sandals come in a range of colourways, including ivory, black, tan, and metallic gold.

Learn more about the Tory Burch’s Miller sandals through the video below: