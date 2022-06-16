The trendiest women’s sling bags to rock right now

For the utmost convenience, nothing can beat sling bags. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks of the trendiest women sling bags.

Fashion trends keep returning and one such popular comeback is the slightly edgier version of fanny packs from the ’90s — sling bags. They are chic, petite, but roomy enough to carry all essentials while you’re on the go. It’s somewhat like a handbag but lighter and smaller. Many travellers prefer sling bags over small backpacks, owing to their convenience and stylish appearance.

Having said that, you can’t ignore the functionality for style. While picking the women’s sling bags, you need to see if it perfectly fits your requirement. If you travel often, you need something that is easy to carry and has enough space to hold your necessities. Crossbodies are a perfect choice for travellers, as they are highly portable and lightweight. Make sure you check for the pockets as you might need some to keep your medicines, keys, cash and skincare essentials.

However, if you need a sling bag for casual purposes like a brunch outing or a regular day out, you may have a different checklist; for instance, a petite bag. A petite sling bag housing a main compartment and an inner pocket is good for such occasions. If you like colours, go for something beyond the usual beige, brown or black.

Unless you have a lot to carry, you may consider carrying sling bags to work, too. You see, sling bags are super versatile, which is why they’re widely preferred. The market is flooded with different styles of these bags and sometimes, you might feel lost amid so many choices. To help you pick the right bag, we’ve created a comprehensive list of bags crafted by reliable brands.

Take your pick from some of the best sling bags for women:

Hero & featured image credit: Courtesy Cottonbro/Pexels

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India