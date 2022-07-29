Unstoppable Fight on Christian Louboutin’s Collaborative Collection feat. Idris and Sabrina Elba

Christian Louboutin continues its partnership with Idris and Sabrina Elba through a collaborative creation called “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.”

Initially launched in June 2021, the collection in now in its second season this year. Bearing a deep message within, it was incepted as a fight against social injustice and systemic racism. For the 2022 capsule collection, three species representing the origin countries of Idris and Sabrina – the protea flower (Somalia), the cotton tree (Sierra Lone), and the desert rose (Ghana) – are set to be the main theme of the designs. Featured in the collection are two original styles, namely the Maryam sandal which is a tribute to Sabrina’s mother, and the 2002SL trainers, which was named after the birth year of Idris’ daughter and the initials of his origin country.