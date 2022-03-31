Valentino Presents Its Latest Spring/Summer Campaign ‘Rendez-Vous’ featuring Zendaya

Rendez-Vous, Valentino’s latest spring/summer campaign, relies on the concept of motion, the encounter between the inside and outside, between a persona’s intimacy and social relationships.

Starring Euphoria star Zendaya, the new campaign was shot and filmed at Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles, where the actress floated from the backstage to the sunny streets encountering her community in a joyous polyphony of bodies in motion. The vibrant metaphorical journey was permeated by a dancing soul on the notes of Crystalised by The XX. The vivid and radiant colours of the Valentino Rendez-Vous looks clash like brushstrokes with the neutral background, giving the campaign a sense of contrast with vibrant colours to bring about a fresh couture spirit.

Learn more about Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection through the video below: