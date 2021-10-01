Valentino Unveils the Garavani Stud Sign Bag

Discover the new Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag in black and white, captured as part of the Valentino Act Collection.

The new Valentino Garavani Stud Sign Bag from the brand’s fall/winter 2021 collection is crafted in leather using the Vlogo and metal hardware, as well as Roman Stud details in an antique brass finish. An active part of the Valentino identity for over a decade, Rockstud has evolved and expanded. Through the Roman Stud, it pays homage to the bugnato of the Roman palazzos. Here, the Roman Studs, measuring 18 mm x 18 mm, are linked to one another by a chain, an additional symbol of that longed-for boldness. To create the chain, the studs are masterfully assembled through a rectangular joining. The contrast between this daring element and the elegant, clean design of the bag perfectly conveys the punk bourgeoise attitude of the Valentino Act Collection. Available in two colours, black and white, the Valentino Garavani Stud Sign Bag is an embodiment of punk, as well as romantic and sensual gestures all in one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)