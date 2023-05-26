Versace launches its pre-fall 2023 collection with Dua Lipa in Cannes

English-Albanian singer/songwriter Dua Lipa proves that she is an avid fashion designer by collaborating with Donatella Versace to launch a vacation-inspired line called La Vacanza

Exciting things have happened at Cannes this past week. The actual film festival and its fashion scene have defintely caught worldwide attention, as does the latest Versace Pre-Fall 2023 collection. Of the latter, the collection became a spotlight stealer because it was co-designed by global icon Dua Lipa. This is not the first time that the English-Albanian singer has set foot in the world of fashion; Dua Lipa has collaborated with many renowned brands as co-designer. ANd she has been a muse for Versace since 2021.

Dubbed La Vacanza, which means “vacation,” the new line from Versace headed to Cannes to showcase its first collection. As the name implies, La Vacanza represents modern vacation wear with a touch of ’70s glamour and Dua Lipa’s signature style. To add more character to the collaboration, both Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa agreed to include Versace’s emblematic Medusa motif and polka dots in the pieces.

The collection ranges from beach-appropriate pieces like kimonos made of terry cloth, bright-coloured swimwear, sparkling dresses with cut-out details, metallic jackets and skirt sets, mini bags, and many more. The presentation for the collection was similarly perfect, as the grey skyline of Southern France captivates in the background and lets the collection stand out. On a final note, Versace has released a campaign starring its collaborator, Dua Lipa, wearing the polka dot jumpsuit and bold pieces of jewellery as she sat on a sun lounger. She’s all looking fierce and magnetizing, just like the collection…