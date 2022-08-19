Versace Presents Its Latest Beachwear Collection ‘La Vacanza’

Italian house Versace has presented the perfect collection for vacationers: the aptly-named La Vacanza.

With a focus on beachwear staples, the collection is informed by a fun palette of pop colours that blends nicely with the maison’s signature Barocco prints spread across the pieces. An array of one-piece swimsuits and matching bikini tops and bottoms form the core of the collection, accompanied by body suits, silk shirts, denim shorts, and bathrobes. A series of Medusa bags and Medusa footwear are also included. Completing the collection are a massive selection of Medusa sunglasses in various styles, Icon Active watches, and sporting equipment including a racket set, an inflatable float, and a beach ball.