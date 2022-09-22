Versace unveils a Silver Baroque line in its Pre-Autumn 2022 collection

facebook

By Abdurrahman Karim
22 Sep 2022
Style
Part of the pre-autumn 2022 collection, this line sees a new take on the maison’s emblematic Baroque motif – now printed larger in a white fill and a silver border, paired with either a black or neon pink base to create a striking contrast.

The Baroque pattern is emblazoned on a range of highlighted pieces in the collection, including a mini skirt, a silk shirt, a halter dress, and a bralette top. Nightwear creations such as matching pyjama top and bottom also houses the motif. To welcome the colder season ahead, the collection includes a zip-up coat featuring a parka-style silhouette and a tuckaway hood. Furthermore, the Silver Baroque line houses an array of accessories, including a baseball cap, scarf, and silk scrunchie.

Versace Sliver Baroque pre-autumn 2022 collection

Abdurrahman Karim
Fashion
