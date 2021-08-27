Walking to the Fun Place with Off-White’s Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Marking Off-White’s first in-person show in 16 months, Virgil Abloh presents the brand’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.

The show, dubbed “Laboratory of Fun,” has Abloh doing what he does best: exploring aesthetic boundaries and architectural possibilities. “Laboratory of Fun” was named after architect Cedric Price’s 1961 “Fun Palace,” with the project becoming the inspiration behind this season’s creative, collegiate and abstractly commercial space. The unisex collection was marked by boxy forms and relaxed silhouettes that were accented with bold colours. The accessories, meanwhile, revolve around spacious carriers, often with colourful, contrasting chain straps while polychrome sunglasses impart an eccentric touch to the whole look.

Learn more about the Off-White’s Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection through the video below: