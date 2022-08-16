Wander in Style with Salvatore Ferragamo’s Latest Footwear Capsule Collection

Celebrating the idea of contemporary travel, Salvatore Ferragamo unveiled its latest footwear capsule collection for this year.

Dubbed “Ferragamo Nomadic Stories,” the capsule is the first chapter of the Nomadic series, which embraces the wanderlust in all of us. With ardent travellers in mind, the collection is amazingly lightweight, allowing the creations to easily fit in most travel bags. The designs are constructed using suede, velvet, and nappa leather, with an elegant colour palette featuring tan brown, silver, dark blue, and pastel pink. The Gancini pattern also makes its appearance on several pieces. One of the key highlights of the collection, the ballerina flat shoes, find themselves adorned with the Vara bow. The featured sandals, meanwhile, are equipped with straps and buckles that provide security while lending an adventurous vibe. Also in the collection are a range of moccasins and Oxford shoes for men.